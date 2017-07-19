Plainfield Police Investigating Serious Car Accident

On Tuesday morning the Plainfield Police Department responded to a car crash on Heggs Road at 127th Street involving a vehicle that had rolled over. It was a 3:15 a.m. that authorities discovered the vehicle that contained two individuals. Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling north on Heggs at 127th Street where it left the roadway, struck a fire hydrant and subsequently rolled over. The occupants were given emergency medical attention on scene and then transported to Copley hospital in Aurora. If anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at 815-436-6544.

