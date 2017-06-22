With Independence Day just several weeks away, the Plainfield Police Department is reminding residents that fireworks are illegal in the the Village. Plainfield Police will have officers assigned to fireworks complaints this holiday season. Anyone who violates the ordinance should expect to receive a $100 citation and will have their fireworks confiscated. The holding of public fireworks displays is also prohibited. Authorization for public fireworks displays may only be granted to licensed pyro technicians through the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The post Plainfield Police Announce Firework Enforcement Measures appeared first on 1340 WJOL.