Plainfield Parent Community Network Holds Forum On Bullying

By WJOL News
|
Feb 27, 9:16 AM

If your child has been the victim of bullying you may want to attend a forum on bully and mental health issues. The Plainfield Parent Community Network will host this free event for District 202 parents on Thursday, March 9th at Plainfield High School Central Campus. The meeting will feature social workers, special education administrators and counselors discussing, “What We All Need to Know About Bullying,” and mental health issues.

The PPCN is a special initiative of the Plainfield School District, aimed at supporting parents with common parenting needs. The group’s first meeting was held last fall.

The free meeting will be held March 9th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Plainfield High School’s Central Campus, on Fort Beggs Drive.

The post Plainfield Parent Community Network Holds Forum On Bullying appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Mar 01

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 1 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Mar 05

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

March 5 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…