A 21-year-old Plainfield man’s body was recovered from Lake Michigan on Monday morning. The Porter County Coroner’s Office has reported the death of Alex Lopez. Lopez went missing while kayaking on Sunday night and was not discovered until a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter found his body early on Monday morning. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

