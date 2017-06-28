Plainfield Man Arrested For Shooting Off Bottle Rockets

If you plan on shooting off fireworks in your backyard be prepared to be arrested. Joliet Police responded to a complaint of fireworks Monday night in the 19-hundred block of Prairie Ridge Drive in unincorporated Plainfield. Joliet Police found bottle rockets. Anthony Figliulo was arrested and fined 500-dollars.

According to WebMD fireworks and in particular bottle rockets can lead to permanent loss of vision or significant damage to eyes especially in young children.

