Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend with Belt and Damaging Police Vehicle

A 26-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Government Property after an incident on September 27th. Nemesis Swart was arrested by Will County Sheriff’s Deputies after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt during a dispute. After being taken into custody, Swart then damaged a department squad car by repeatedly banging his head against it. His bond has been set at $10,000.

