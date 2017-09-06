Plainfield residents could get a slight reduction in their home owners insurance beginning in the fall. The Plainfield Fire Protection District received an ISO (Insurance Services Office) Class 1 rating for the majority of the Fire District. The Class 1 rating is the best rating at Fire District or Fire Department can receive. The rating was determined through an evaluation process and took into consideration, the District’s fire suppression capabilities, emergency dispatch center WESCOM, and water supply capabilities.

Currently there are only 14 Fire Departments and Fire Districts that have achieved an ISO 1 rating in Illinois and 270 nationally. The ISO rating is used by insurance companies to determine property insurance rates for residential, commercial and industrial properties. The new ISO rating goes into effect November 1st. Tell your insurance provider about the rating and it may reduce your home or business insurance.

The post Plainfield Fire Protection District Receive Excellent Rating appeared first on 1340 WJOL.