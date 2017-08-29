Plainfield Facing Controversy Over Muslim Prayer Center

Legal action may be taken against the village of Plainfield, by a Muslim group, after the village failed to approve their request to relocate their center to a closed church on Route 59. The Islamic Foundation of the Southwest Suburbs has been in a Plainfield strip-mall for more then a decade but within the last year the group has purchased the shuttered building and has been looking to obtain the proper permits from the village to make the move to the facility in the 23000 block of W. Main Street. Residents in the area have asked the board to vote against the proposed center as they have cited traffic concerns as the main reason reason the center should not move forward. Two previous votes by the board allowing the move have failed to pass. As a result of the failure of the village board to consent to the move the group is now considering legal action stating that they believe religious discrimination is playing a factor in the board not approving the move. The Plainfield Village Board will reconsider the motion by the Islamic Foundation of the Southwest Suburbs on September 18th at 7:00 pm, the date of the next village board meeting.

