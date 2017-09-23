Plainfield Elementary School Students Get A Lesson on Character By Tommy Hawk

Walker’s Grove Elementary School in Plainfield were treated to a fun assembly on Friday. The Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk visited the school to teach students about good character traits. Tommy played games with the students while teaching them about honesty, dependability and trustworthiness. Plainfield School District 202 says these good character traits are taught throughout the school year. Many schools bring in interactive presentations to entertain and educate their students.

