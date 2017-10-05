Plainfield Car-Jacking Suspect Peacefully Surrenders to Authorities

After a manhunt that lasted several days, Plainfield Car-Jacking Suspect Lowell “Max” Ambler was peacefully taken into custody in Earlville, Illinois on Thursday morning. The 46-year-old former LaSalle County sheriff’s deputy was initially wanted for Violation of Bail Bond as a result of Home Invasion and Aggravated Kidnapping charges. He is also a suspect in a car theft that sparked a soft lock-down at Plainfield North High School Tuesday afternoon. Ambler was also allegedly involved with a car-jacking that took place early Wednesday morning in Plainfield. He’s accused of taking a Hyundai Sante Fe at gunpoint, that vehicle was later found in Earlville, Illinois. An intense search in the Earlville area continued all through Wednesday evening and late into the night. It was just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday that officials in Earlville and nearby Leland announced that schools would be closed Thursday due to safety concerns surrounding the search for “Max” Ambler. Ambler surrendered to authorities shortly before 8:45 a.m.

