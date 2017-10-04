Plainfield Car-Jacking Suspect Causes School Closings in Earlville

A 46-year-old former LaSalle County sheriff’s deputy who is wanted for Violation of Bail Bond as a result of Home Invasion and Aggravated Kidnapping charges is now a suspect in a car-jacking that took place early Wednesday morning in Plainfield. Lowell Maxwell Ambler, of Mendotta, Illinois, is believed to be responsible for the carjacking. Ambler is said to have removed the driver of the car at gunpoint and stolen the vehicle, described as a maroon Hyundai Sante Fe. That Sante Fe was later found abandoned in Earlville, Illinois late Wednesday afternoon. An intense search in the Earlville area continued all through the evening and into the night. It was just before 10:00 p.m. Wednesday that officials in Earlville and nearby Leland announced that schools would be closed Thursday due to safety concerns surrounding the search for “Max” Ambler. Ambler is also a suspect in a car theft that sparked a soft lock-down at Plainfield North High School Tuesday afternoon. Police consider Ambler armed and dangerous with a 45-caliber, semi-automatic handgun. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 815-284-5217 or the Plainfield Police Department at 815-436-2341.

