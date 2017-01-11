Plainfield Approves Park-n-Ride Facility

The Plainfield Village Board has approved an intergovernmental agreement with Pace that will bring a Park-n-Ride facility to the village. The facility, which will be located on Van Dyke Road, will have 400 parking spaces with the ability to expand if needed in the future. The land to be used will be 10 acres of a 58 acre parcel that was purchased by the village for a now abandoned rail project. The agreement, which will expire in 2057, will see Pace reimburse the village for the cost of the project. The village however can’t spend more than $1 million on the design and engineering phases of the project and can’t exceed $4.8 million in construction costs. There is no word on when construction on the Park-n-Ride facility will begin.

