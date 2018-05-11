Pizza Hut now delivering beer with pizza, in California
By Carol McGowan
|
May 11, 2018 @ 8:22 AM

An international pizza chain is solving an age old problem with it’s new delivery service. Pizza Hut will now deliver beer with it’s pizzas in some cities across California. The new service started this week, but it originally began at a Phoenix location this past December. Some of the stores will offer Coors Light, Miller High Life, Bud Light as well as higher end beers like Corona and Blue Moon. Some of the cities include Los Angeles, Sacramento, Riverside, Bakersfield, Fresno and Santa Barbara. A 12-ounce bottle of suds will set you back about three-bucks for domestic.

