A dog named “Lucky” was seen hanging from a fence post and its owner has been ticketed. Sixty-three year old Heriberto Chavez acknowledged keeping the pit bull on a short leash and keeping it outside for “a period of time” without food, water or shelter. Dog chains are supposed to be longer than 6 feet. The dog was chained by a 1-foot leash.

The Joliet man was given a ticket for 300-dollars for animal cruelty and told to keep the dog inside.

The post Pit Bull Not Lucky With Joliet Owner appeared first on 1340 WJOL.