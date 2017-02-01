Pit Bull Not Lucky With Joliet Owner

A dog named “Lucky” was seen hanging from a fence post and its owner has been ticketed. Sixty-three year old Heriberto Chavez acknowledged keeping the pit bull on a short leash and keeping it outside for “a period of time” without food, water or shelter. Dog chains are supposed to be longer than 6 feet. The dog was chained by a 1-foot leash.

The Joliet man was given a ticket for 300-dollars for animal cruelty and told to keep the dog inside.



