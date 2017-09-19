Piscia Named Frankfort Village Administrator

The Frankfort Village Board appointed Robert “Rob” Piscia to the position of Village Administrator at its September 18, 2017 meeting. Mr. Piscia has served as the Interim Village Administrator since June of 2017 when former Administrator, Jerry Ducay, resigned to take another position in Texas.

Over a thirty year career, Rob has served Frankfort as Assistant Village Administrator, Human Resources Director, Finance Director and Police Chief. Rob is a member of Illinois City Managers Association, Illinois Government Finance Officers Association, Will County Administrators and Managers and the Society for Human Resource Managers. Rob is a Certified Floodplain Manager and a Certified Police Chief. Mayor Jim Holland says, “Rob will make an excellent Village Administrator” for the community of Frankfort.

