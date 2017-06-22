Pilot Test For New Electronic Pay Stations On Van Buren Street In Joliet

The City of Joliet is testing their new electronic pay stations on one downtown street beginning today. Van Buren Street between Chicago Street and Scott Street will have a couple of the electronic pay stations. The pilot program will last three months.

City of Joliet Parking Superintendent Tom Schwarha says you’ll still be able to pay by coins but also use your credit cards. The electronic pay stations print out tickets that you have to display in your dash.

