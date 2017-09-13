Own a piece of Country Music History

Reba’s former home back on the market

The former Lebanon, Tennessee home of Reba McEntire, which recently sold for $5 million, is being divided up into parcels and hitting the market. The new owner, Paul Burch, is splitting up the property formerly known as Starstruck Farm. Each of the 15 lots will be just under two acres and will feature a brand new home. The mansion that Reba and her ex-husband and ex-manager, Narvel Blackstock, lived in for many years will also be for sale surrounded by about eight acres for just under $3 million. The main house property includes a five stall barn, guest apartment, tennis court, pool house, and boat dock.

Reba sold Starstruck Farm back in July following her divorce from Narvel.