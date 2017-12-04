A piece of cheese a day keeps the doctor away!

Have some cheese (with or without your wine :-)) A new analysis of 15 studies about cheese consumption and heart risk finds that consuming a matchbox size amount, or one and a half ounces of cheese daily can actually reduce your chances of getting heart disease by 14 percent. Eating the small serving also raised levels of so-called ‘good’ cholesterol while reducing levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol. Researchers also think that cheese may contain an acid that can help prvent clogging of the arteries. Hooray for cheese lovers!
Comments