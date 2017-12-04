A piece of cheese a day keeps the doctor away!

Have some cheese (with or without your wine :-)) A new analysis of 15 studies about cheese consumption and heart risk finds that consuming a matchbox size amount, or one and a half ounces of cheese daily can actually reduce your chances of getting heart disease by 14 percent. Eating the small serving also raised levels of so-called ‘good’ cholesterol while reducing levels of ‘bad’ cholesterol. Researchers also think that cheese may contain an acid that can help prvent clogging of the arteries. Hooray for cheese lovers!