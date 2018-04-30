Pickle-Flavored Soft-Serve Now Exists, and We Can Never Go Back
By Todd Boss
|
Apr 30, 2018 @ 6:21 PM

Summertime is around the corner and it’s time to indulge in your favorite Summer treats like BBQ, snowcones, and pickle soft-serve ice cream. If you’re a fan of the latter separately, then New York’s Upper East Side restaurant, Lucky Pickle Dumpling Company wants you to give them both a try. The pale-green soft serve is $5 and foodies are already giving the unique treat good reviews. One Instagrammer who posted her first pickle-flavored frozen treat said, “First time trying pickle ice cream! Surprisingly tasty and unexpected.” Would you try pickle-flavored ice cream?

