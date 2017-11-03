I-Phone X on Sale Today

Let the fun begin. Today is the day you can head to your favorite Apple Store and buy the new I-Phone X. This phone has lots of new updates including a Home button with face-detection technology. The price, $999.00. This also marks something new this year, Apple launching two different iPhone models six weeks apart. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale September 21. You could pre-order and get it in the mail, but there were some people that did sleep out in front of stores to be the first ones to buy it. More on that from WGN-TV here.