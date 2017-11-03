I-Phone X on Sale Today
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 3, 2017 @ 8:34 AM
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces the new iPhone X at the Steve Jobs Theater on the new Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Let the fun begin. Today is the day you can head to your favorite Apple Store and buy the new I-Phone X. This phone has lots of new updates including a Home button with face-detection technology. The price, $999.00. This also marks something new this year, Apple launching two different iPhone models six weeks apart. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus went on sale September 21. You could pre-order and get it in the mail, but there were some people that did sleep out in front of stores to be the first ones to buy it. More on that from WGN-TV here.

Related Content

Parrot sends woman to jail!
A “Head Case”!
Country Stars Help Harvey Victims
Cubs on Fire!
NFL Kicks off tonight – Weird Bets
Ultimate Couch Potato Invention!
Comments