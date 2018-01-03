PETA CONDEMNS LUKE BRYAN FOR GIVING WIFE KANGAROOS

The animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is not happy that Luke Bryan gifted his wife, Caroline, two kangaroos for Christmas. In a statement, PETA Vice President Colleen O’Brien said that baby kangaroos “belong in their mothers’ pouches, not in gift bags” adding that “these joeys have complex needs, including specialized diets and room to roam-they are not toys and will only become more difficult to care for as they grow older.” PETA is also calling for an investigation into where Luke acquired these kangaroos from and stands ready to help country star “right this wrong and move these vulnerable marsupials to a reputable sanctuary.”

The kangaroos were the latest animal additions to Brett’s Barn, a special project that Caroline started in memory of the couple’s baby niece, Sadie Brett, who passed away in February from health complications at the age of seven months. With their Brett’s Barn project, the couple had hoped to honor their late niece by ultimately working with local charities to bring kids out to see the animals.

More from Taste of Country here