AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: Musician Dierks Bentley performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Dierks Bentley is partnering with Pepsi to celebrate the launch of the Pepsi Generations summer music campaign. Dierks is featured in the new “This Is the Pepsi” commercial to give fans an inside look at the seasonal collection of Pepsi Stuff.

Pepsi Stuff is also offering fans exclusive music giveaways, featuring a chance to win tickets to see Dierks on his new Mountain High tour as well as private meet and greets with Dierks. For more information visit PepsiStuff.com.

