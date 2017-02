Peoria will still be home to nearly 12-thousand Caterpillar workers. But the city won’t be home to the company that put it on the map. Cat announced yesterday it’s moving its corporate headquarters to Chicago. Nearly 300 front-office jobs will leave Peoria. Leaders in Peoria say they’re stunned but are looking to stay positive.

