People with this Zodiac Sign are Most Likely to Cheat

Astrology is having a moment right now, so of course the dating site for married people, Ashley Madison, has proclaimed that Capricorns (those born between December 21st and January 19th) are most likely to cheat. The site says, “Capricorns are the most likely sign to cheat, and comprise the majority of Ashley Madison users among tens of millions.” The site says Capricorns are known to be responsible, disciplined, and have a ton of self-control. Those born under the sign are also known for being ambitious, and are particularly good at keep secrets. Ashley Madison says the juxtaposition of these many traits means Capricorns have the tools to get away with cheating. Rounding out the top five most-likely-to-cheat signs, in order: Aquarius, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer.

(Here’s more from PopSugar)