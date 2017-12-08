What do people do with unwanted gifts?
By Carol McGowan
Dec 8, 2017 @ 9:41 AM

VoucherCodes.co.uk/ Daily Mail did a poll of 1,500 adults in the U.K., and found the following:

  • 86% of people admit they’ve faked a reaction when opening a Christmas gift
  • 60% say they pretend to like horrible gifts because they don’t want to offend the giver
  • 13% say they secretly return anything they don’t like and swap it for something ‘decent’
  • 71% said they have unopened and unused presents clutters up their home
  • 31% say they’ve either hated a present or been insulted by it
  • 22% confront the person who gave it to them right away
  • 29% simply hold a grudge against the person who gave them a terrible gift, even years ago
  • 22% of respondents who are parents say they’ve been left red-faced by their child’s reaction to a present
  • 11% of parents said their children threw a huge tantrum when receiving a gift they did not like
  • 15% say their kid preferred to play with the box the item came in rather than the gift itself
  • 38% say they give unwanted gifts to charity shops
  • 26% sell them on sites like eBay (auction sites)
  • 18% ‘re-gift’ them to someone else

