What do people do with unwanted gifts?

VoucherCodes.co.uk/ Daily Mail did a poll of 1,500 adults in the U.K., and found the following:
- 86% of people admit they’ve faked a reaction when opening a Christmas gift
- 60% say they pretend to like horrible gifts because they don’t want to offend the giver
- 13% say they secretly return anything they don’t like and swap it for something ‘decent’
- 71% said they have unopened and unused presents clutters up their home
- 31% say they’ve either hated a present or been insulted by it
- 22% confront the person who gave it to them right away
- 29% simply hold a grudge against the person who gave them a terrible gift, even years ago
- 22% of respondents who are parents say they’ve been left red-faced by their child’s reaction to a present
- 11% of parents said their children threw a huge tantrum when receiving a gift they did not like
- 15% say their kid preferred to play with the box the item came in rather than the gift itself
- 38% say they give unwanted gifts to charity shops
- 26% sell them on sites like eBay (auction sites)
- 18% ‘re-gift’ them to someone else