For People That Love Ranch Dressing!

There are some people in this world that use Ranch Dressing with about 90% of the food they eat. If you’re that person we have a new fashion line of clothes for you. Hidden Valley makers of Ranch Dressing has announcing a Ranch Dressing Themed Clothing Line. That’s right, your favorite purveyor of ranch dressing is now in the business of clothes. Or rather, it has been in the business of clothes, as this isn’t the first Hidden Valley retail drop, as evidenced by the brand’s page on Flavour Gallery. But out of all of this season’s ranch-related merch, these pieces stand out for what are hopefully obvious reasons: Hidden Valley “ugly” Christmas sweater, $40; Hidden Valley slippers, $25; Hidden Valley “ranch statement” socks, $12. But perhaps the best items in the collection aren’t clothes. Theres also a Hidden Valley mini ranch keg, $50 and a Hidden Valley ranch fountain with skirt, $110. See pictures and get More from Cosmopolitan here.