A rally for justice in the Semaj Crosby case will occur today at the Will County Courthouse. The Justice for Semaj Action Team is calling for a peaceful rally to show support and outline their expectation for justice. It was in April that the 17-month-old was found dead under a couch in her Joliet Township home. The toddler was first reported missing and the Will County Sheriff’s office along with the Joliet police searched for the toddler for more than a day before she was found under a couch. Then, just one day after the toddler was laid to rest, the home where Crosby lived and died burned to the ground.

The Justice for Semaj Action Team will hold a rally today on the Ottawa Street at the Will County Courthouse. The group says on Facebook, “We will not let the calls for Justice go silent.” The rally will take place between 4pm and 6pm.

The post Peaceful Rally For Justice In Semaj Crosby Case Today At Will County Courthouse appeared first on 1340 WJOL.