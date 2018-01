Amazon is boosting the price of its monthly Prime membership fees for new and existing members by nearly 20 percent.

The good news? The online retailer says its annual membership fee of $99 will not change.

Paying monthly? The news isn’t so good. New members will pay $12.99 a month, up from $10.99.

College students? They will pay $6.49 a month, up from $5.49.

Do you use Amazon Prime? How much value have you found in it? Does the price hike make you less likely to try it?