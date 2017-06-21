Pay By Phone At Joliet Parking Lots Available

Parking in downtown Joliet is made easier as there is an app for that. The City of Joliet has partnered with Total Parking Solutions and Passport Parking to launch the Passport Parking mobile app. This app allows drivers to conveniently pay for their parking session from their smartphone or tablet. The new mobile pay feature eliminates the need for cash, waiting in the line at the pay stations, and allows commuters to pay for parking from the comfort of the train. The mobile pay option will be available for anyone parking at the City of Joliet’s York Street, Washington Street, Eastern Avenue, or New Street commuter parking lots. The Passport Parking app is free to download from the iPhone App Store and Android Google Play. Users can also manage their parking online at www.ppprk.com. After making a payment, users can monitor their parking time remaining in the app and even extend their session remotely if needed. Passport signage in the parking lots will display each lot’s zone number and provide instructions for downloading and using the app. The user is responsible for entering their designated parking stall number and zone number.

The City will continue to offer the cash, coin, and credit card options for payment at the pay stations at a cost of $1.00 per day or the parkers can use the Passport app as a voluntary option of convenience at a cost $1.50 per day.

