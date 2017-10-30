Pass the Squash Please

I only eat is once a year, and I eat a lot of it but from now on I am making it from scratch! That pumpkin pie filling you have been buying EVERY YEAR…. is almost certainly 100% …… wait for it….. SQUASH!

Yep squash not even a trace of actual pumpkin in them!

Here’s why. The FDA says that canned pumpkin can be made from pumpkin or from squash. And it turns out squash tastes better, it has a better consistency, AND it’s cheaper to grow and produce.

But Bossman. . . it say’s “100% pumpkin” on the label! Well the FDA doesn’t see any difference between pumpkin and squash so it can legally say “100% pumpkin” on the label.

You can read all about Pumpkin Gate on the Consumerist.com and see for your self!

Now you know…