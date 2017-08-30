Parrot sends woman to jail!

In this photo taken Thursday June 23, 2011, a Puerto Rican parrot is pictured inside a fly cage at El Yunque National Forest protected habitat in Luquillo, Puerto Rico. The parrots are one of about 34 Amazon parrots' species found in the Americas. They are known for the bright red shock of feathers at their forehead, white rings around their eyes and the shimmering blue feathers under their wings. The Puerto Rican parrot has hovered at the edge of extinction for decades but is now making a bit of a comeback. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo)

We’ve seen some crazy court cases before, but this one might top the cake! A west Michigan woman is headed to prison for the rest of her life without parole for killing her husband, with the only witness being their pet parrot. Martin Duram was found with multiple gunshots and Glenna Duram is accused of the murder. Their pet parrot was the key to the case as the bird started repeating what prosecutors say were his last words including, “don’t shoot” with an expletive after the shooting. Glenna Duram of Sand Lake was sentenced this week after being convicted of first-degree murder last month. Wow, (image from AP IMAGES) here’s the full story: http://www.foxnews.com/us/2017/08/29/michigan-woman-gets-life-in-prison-for-murder-parrot-allegedly-witnessed.html