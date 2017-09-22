Parrot Places Amazon Order

If you’ve ever been on a customer service call with someone you can’t understand, I guess you could see this happening. Corienne Pretorius, 39, from Greenwich, England, was baffled after a $16 order for gift boxes, which she had not ordered, arrived at her house. Her husband and son Jaden had not ordered anything. She soon figured out that it had been Buddy – their African Grey Parrot. Corienne says the bird mimics her voice, and must have activated the Alexa voice-controlled system to place the strange order. She made a video of Buddy saying “Alexa” and “Oh, um, hang on Alexa”, and the device next to his cage can be seen lighting up blue – showing it engaging with the parrot.