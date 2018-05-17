Parents take Kid to court for not moving out.

With High School graduation happening parents are looking forward to finally having some quiet time at the house. Kids will be moving off to College, or completely out of the house all together. Well what do you do when your kid won’t move out and HE’S 30!?! According to a central New York couple….you take him to court. Yep you read that right, parents of a 30yr old are taking him to court because he won’t move out of their house after being asked. They even gave him formal eviction papers and are now taking it to County Supreme Court

FULL STORY