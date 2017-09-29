OUR PARENTS SECRETLY HATE THE NAMES WE PICK FOR OUR KIDS

Choosing another human being’s name is no small task, parents often take into account family traditions, current trends, and of course their own wishes. A poll of over 2,000 grandparents shows 20 percent can’t stand the name chosen for their grandchild. Their biggest issues: the children’s names were too hard to pronounce, “too weird,” or “ugly.” Also, 69 percent feel it’s perfectly acceptable for them to voice their opinion on their grandchild’s name. Just 38 percent of parents surveyed said their kid’s name is none of their parents’ business. Perhaps the most concerning find: 17 percent of grandparents said the disagreement over their grandchild’s name happened the day they were born. The names hated most by grandparents were: Aurora, Charlotte, Elijah, Finn, Jack, Lindsay, Noah, Sally, and Tabitha.

