Parents, Science Says So!

Sure, hearing your child use foul language may not be ideal, but there are actually benefits to dropping a few F-bombs! Dr. Emma Byrne, who is an expert in artificial intelligence explains the benefits of swearing for kids (and adults). Anxiety, stress and anger can all be reduced with vulgar language. It also teaches kids frank vocabulary. More for the adults, swearing can help trauma victims suppress past memories. Are you okay with letting your children swear? Let me know, comment your thoughts below!