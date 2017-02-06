Parents of Joliet Murder Suspects Found Dead

A Joliet couple are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that took place over the weekend. Officers were called to the 400 block of Bluff Street at 12:45am Sunday after a call of shots fired. 49-year-old Patrick Morgan and 42-year-old Angel Morgan were pronounced deceased by the Will County Coroner’s Office at 4:10am Sunday morning. The autopsy report shows that Patrick Morgan suffered a single gunshot wound and Angel Morgan had been shot multiple times. Police are investigating the incident. The Morgan’s two adult sons, Blaique and Amari Morgan, are both being held at the Will County Jail on charges of killing their neighbor back in January of 2016.

