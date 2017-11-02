Papa Johns Blaming NFL Anthem Protests for Declining Sales

Pizza sales at Papa John’s are way down, and founder John Schnatter thinks it’s because of the National Anthem protests in the NFL. Papa John’s is the official pizza sponsor of the league, and he says, quote, “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle.” Papa John’s has been the official pizza sponsor of the NFL since 2010, and on a third quarter earnings call yesterday, Papa John said, quote, “The NFL has hurt us by not resolving the current debacle to the players’ and owners’ satisfaction. What do you think? If you’re mad at the NFL protests, does that mean you won’t order Papa Johns Pizza? The full story from Fox News here