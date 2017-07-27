Paint Night with Big Brother’s and Big Sister’s of Will County

Big Brother’s and Big Sister’s of Will and Grundy Counties will be hosting their second annual “Paint Night and Date Night” at the Jacob Henry Mansion on August 11th. The special event will sponsor one of their more popular programs, Mentor 2.0. The Mentor 2.0 program places individuals with students at Joliet West and Central High School’s as mentors. The theme of this year’s paint night event is a popular topic this time of year “Chicago Baseball.” People are asked to wear their Cubs and Sox gear. The food and drinks at the event will even be themed for the special event. The Paint Night and Date Night to benefit Big Brothers and Big Sisters will be held on August 11th at the Jacob Henry Mansion from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and $125 per couple. More information can be found at bbbswillgrundy.org or you can call 815-723-2227.

