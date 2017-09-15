Ozzy’s Secret to a Long Marriage

OZZY and SHARON OSBOURNE have been together 35 years, and “Rolling Stone” asked Ozzy for his secret. He said, quote, “Don’t get caught with your mistress.”

Obviously, he was joking, because she DID catch him with SEVERAL mistresses . . . and she almost packed his bags for him.

And so, on a more serious note, he said, quote, “I suppose it’s fair to say we love each other. I love her, and she loves me. She was brought up in a music industry, so she’s not like a schoolteacher who married a rock star . . .

“There’s no other woman I really want to spend the rest of my life with. You make a mistake and you learn by it. She’s made a few mistakes, and so have I.”

He added, quote, “I’m not proud of all that [crap]. I upset my wife and I upset my family and I made a lot of shock and shame. I love my wife, and it made me realize what [an effing] idiot I’ve been.”

Which Leads us to this survey from PR NEWSWIRE; the top reasons we break up with someone

1. They weren’t smart enough, 32%.

2. You were too good for them, 19%.

3. You were much better looking than them, 18%.

4. They weren’t funny enough, 16%.