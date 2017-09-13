Owner of a Local Car Dealership Arrested

The owner of Tessone Motors in Lockport has been arrested and charged with four misdemeanors. Joe Tessone was arrested on Monday morning by the Secretary of State Police and processed through the Lockport Police Department. As a result of the arrest, Tessone cannot complete private party sales from his Lockport location until further notice. Tesonne Motors is located at 1801 S. State Street in Lockport. WJOL has learned that the Secretary of State and the Illinois Department of Revenue are working with Tessone to see if he can salvage his dealer’s license but currently his license is suspended. Tessone owns over 400 cars and he will be allowed to sell to other dealers.

