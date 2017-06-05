Other Democrats Pounce On Pritzker In Governor’s Race

The other Democrats in the race for Illinois governor say J.B. Pritzker needs to answer more questions about those tape-recorded phone calls between him and Rod Blagojevich. Candidate Chris Kennedy yesterday said the tapes “speak for themselves.” State Senator Daniel Biss was a bit more harsh. He said Pritzker used “the same rigged game that the rich and well-connected have played” for years. The FBI caught Pritzker on tape back in 2008 asking former Governor Blagojevich for a political appointment.

