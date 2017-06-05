Other Democrats Pounce On Pritzker In Governor’s Race
By WJOL News
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 12:43 AM

The other Democrats in the race for Illinois governor say J.B. Pritzker needs to answer more questions about those tape-recorded phone calls between him and Rod Blagojevich.  Candidate Chris Kennedy yesterday said the tapes “speak for themselves.”  State Senator Daniel Biss was a bit more harsh.  He said Pritzker used “the same rigged game that the rich and well-connected have played” for years.  The FBI caught Pritzker on tape back in 2008 asking former Governor Blagojevich for a political appointment.

The post Other Democrats Pounce On Pritzker In Governor’s Race appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments