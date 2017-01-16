The Union Pacific Railroad will be doing repair work to the Osgood Street rail viaduct, between Chicago Street and Eastern Avenue today Monday January 16th in Joliet. The road will remain open to through traffic, but drivers may experience short periods of time where the traffic is stopped due to construction activities. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and seek alternate routes when travelling in the area. The work should be completed by Saturday January 21st.

The post Osgood Street Rail Viaduct Repair Work appeared first on 1340 WJOL.