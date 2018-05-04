Original “VOICE” Judge Says She’ll Never Return….Here’s Why

CHRISTINA AGUILERA was one of the original coaches on “The Voice”, and she did six of the first 10 seasons. She hasn’t been on since the spring of 2016 . . . and apparently she will not be returning.

“Billboard” asked her when she’d return, and she said she’d rather talk about, quote, “positive things.”

She said, “[‘The Voice’] became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in Season One. You realize it’s NOT about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story.

“I didn’t get into this business to be a TV show host and be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I’d find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair.”

She also called “The Voice” an “energy sucker” and a, quote, “churning hamster wheel.” And she said that during her last season, she was “longing for freedom” when she went home every night.

Quote, “I’d just take everything off . . . the makeup, all of it . . . and I’d blast hip-hop, or Nirvana, ‘Creep’, Slayer . . . anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode.”

We’re going to go out on a limb and say she won’t be asked to judge again! Here’s the complete interview from Billboard.