Oprah hasn’t done this since 1988

Yesterday, ELLEN DEGENERES teased another interview with OPRAH . . . this one for her “Ellen’s Show Me More Show”, which hits YouTube today.

And you’ll probably like it if you find the two of them amusing . . . or you just like watching two insanely rich people talk about how infrequently they do the everyday things that everyday people do.

For example, Ellen asks Oprah what her ATM pin number is. And Oprah says she doesn’t have one, because she hasn’t been to the bank in 30 years.

Quote, “Yeah, I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988 . . . [I went] to deposit a million dollars . . . I just wanted to go there just to do it . . . I stood in line, just to do it.

“It felt fantastic. It was fantastic! Actually, it was $2 million.” (???)

More from Yahoo here