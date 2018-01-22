One In Three Americans Spend More on Coffee Than They Invest

More than one in three Americans spent more on coffee last year than they invested, according to a survey of 3,000 adults ages 18-44 by money app Acorns  likely because about one in four of us has an $11 or higher per week coffee habit. Whats more, 44 percent say they spent more on holiday gifts than they invested and 37 percent spend more on vacations.

Its not that people dont know they should invest, its that they often dont think of it in the moment of spending, says Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns. In our culture we are pretty addicted to spending, he says. We buy that cup of coffee almost automatically  and certainly without thinking about what that $4 could mean if we invested it, he explains.

The problem is, it could mean a lot  thanks to the magic of compound interest. Heres a simplified example to show you how that works: Lets say youre spending $20 per week on coffee, which would add up to $1040 per year. If instead of buying cups of joe, you invested that $1040 each year from when you were 25 until retirement at 65, youd end up with more than $170,000, assuming a 6 percent rate of return. If instead, you spent $1040 on coffee each year for the next 40 years, youll have spent $41,600 on coffee  with nothing to show for it except a bit of a buzz each morning.