One Country Star Will Not Be At the Grammy Awards

When Lady Antebellum heads to the Grammy Awards later this month they will be minus one member. Hillary Scott will be cheering on her bandmates from home — or from the hospital — in Nashville where she is due to give birth to twin girls at any time. Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood attended the recent Grammy nominee party in Nashville where they told us they’re a duo until further notice. “We miss her but we totally understand. (Dave) We’re looking for a stand-in when we go to New York, if anybody wants to do a Hillary Scott stand-in. (Charles laughs) She won’t be able to go to New York for the Grammys, so . . . (Charles) She’s literally due any day now. It could literally be tomorrow or it could be in two weeks so we don’t know, and we told her, we said, ‘Listen, you don’t need to be showing up to anything and spending two, two-and-a-half hours in a makeup chair if it’s gonna make you feel uncomfortable,’ so . . . We were laughing earlier. They said, ‘What are you gonna do if you win? Who’s the first person you’re gonna call? Your mom?’ I said, ‘No, we’re gonna call Hillary (Dave laughs) and Facetime her,’ so that would be really cool if that happens but we’re gonna miss her for sure but it’s gonna be a fun night either way.”

Lady A is up for two Grammy awards — Best Country Album for Heart Break and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “You Look Good.” The 60th annual Grammy Awards take place on January 28th at Madison Square Garden and broadcast live on CBS.

Hillary took to Instagram to share a precious picture with her daughter and soon to be born twin girls