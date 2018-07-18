On-Screen Best Friends Who Reportedly Hated Each Other in Real Life

The four leading ladies of the film and TV series Sex in the City, from the left are Patricia Field, Cynthia Dixon, Kim Catrall and Sarah Jessica Parker arrive in London for the World Premier of the film, Monday May, 12, 2008. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A lot of people have someone at the office who they really can’t stand . . . but they have to pretend to like. And Hollywood is no different.

Business Insider came up with a list of actors who had to play best friends on screen, but who reportedly HATED each other in real life.

Ariana Grande and Jennette McCurdy’s friendship fell apart while they were starring on their former Nickelodeon show “Sam & Cat”. But recently, they’ve been on good terms. Ariana even said “I love her forever” on Twitter recently.

Isaiah Washington was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” after a blow-up with Patrick Dempsey. It involved Isaiah hurling a gay slur at T.R. Knight, who came out as gay in response.

Former “Sex and the City” co-stars Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker have had a long-simmering feud, which recently erupted on social media.

Three of the four stars of “Desperate Housewives” got along great . . . but supposedly, they all couldn’t stand Teri Hatcher.

BusinessInsider.com has more on these situations