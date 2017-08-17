Olivia Newton-John to Perform at Rialto on August 27
By WJOL News
|
Aug 17, 2017 @ 3:30 PM

The Olivia Newton-John concert that was originally scheduled for May 11th at the Rialto Square Theatre has been reschedule to Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are still available online at www.rialtosquare.com, by phone through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Rialto Square Theatre box office. All tickets previously purchased will be honored at the rescheduled show.  If you are unable to attend the new date, please return to your original point of purchase prior to August 27th to receive a full refund.

The post Olivia Newton-John to Perform at Rialto on August 27 appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments