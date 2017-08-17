Olivia Newton-John to Perform at Rialto on August 27

The Olivia Newton-John concert that was originally scheduled for May 11th at the Rialto Square Theatre has been reschedule to Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are still available online at www.rialtosquare.com, by phone through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Rialto Square Theatre box office. All tickets previously purchased will be honored at the rescheduled show. If you are unable to attend the new date, please return to your original point of purchase prior to August 27th to receive a full refund.

