Olivia Newton John Coming To The Rialto In May

Tickets will be going on sale Friday at the Rialto for Olivia Newton John. The singer will perform onstage at the Rialto Square Theatre on Thursday, May 11th. Tim Berry from the Rialto says it’s VenuWorks’ connections that helped bring Olivia to Joliet.

Olivia Newton John just scored a number 1 hit on the billboard dance club song chart with her daughter Chloe with the song, “You have to Believe.” Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am online or in person at the Rialto Square Theatre Box Office.

