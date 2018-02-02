Olive Garden Just Rolled Out New Loaded Pasta Chips

Olive Garden has just rolled out a new appetizer, basically, LASAGNA NACHOS. They’re calling them “Loaded Pasta Chips”.

Instead of chips, they use fried lasagna noodles.

They’re covered in two sauces: A meat sauce with chunks of chicken, meatballs, and sausage . . . and a little bit of Alfredo sauce. And they’re covered in two types of cheese: Mozzarella and Parmesan.

They’re available now, if you want to be the hero who brings them to a Super Bowl party. And they’ll be on sale through the end of March.

(Check out the photos and complete article from Foodbeast)